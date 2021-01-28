MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.46-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $148-152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.33 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.45.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $55.97 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -65.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $213,843.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,959.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $115,536.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,383 shares of company stock worth $9,441,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

