MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.46-0.50 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.46-$0.50 EPS.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $3.97 on Thursday, hitting $59.94. 988,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $64.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,839,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 712 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,383 shares of company stock worth $9,441,680 over the last 90 days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.45.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.