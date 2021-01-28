Macquarie Increases ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $46.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target lifted by Macquarie from $37.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.15. 2,091,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,028,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $60.73. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

