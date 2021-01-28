Macquarie Increases ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $46.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target lifted by Macquarie from $37.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.41% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.
Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.15. 2,091,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,028,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $60.73. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54.
In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.
ViacomCBS Company Profile
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.
