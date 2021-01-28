Macquarie Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $631.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $611.00 to $631.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s previous close.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.90.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW opened at $516.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $537.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.33. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $566.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 146.32, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.