Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V) (CVE:MCR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V) (CVE:MCR)’s share price traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.42 and last traded at C$2.42. 5,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 31,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V) from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.25 million and a P/E ratio of 8.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.39.

Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V) (CVE:MCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$93.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macro Enterprises Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V) Company Profile (CVE:MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

