Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Down 12.2%

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) were down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.57. Approximately 59,679,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 32,004,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.