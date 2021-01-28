Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Down 12.2%

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) were down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.57. Approximately 59,679,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 32,004,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

