Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Down 5.2%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $114.31 and last traded at $115.63. Approximately 529,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 212,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.35.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). Sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

