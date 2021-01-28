Maecenas Price Down 41.5% This Week (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Maecenas has a total market cap of $71,399.34 and approximately $511.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00070743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.65 or 0.00899257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00052928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.46 or 0.04278711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.