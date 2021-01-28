MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) PT Lowered to C$27.00

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

MAG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.46.

MAG stock traded up C$0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.21. The company had a trading volume of 454,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,011. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.78. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.33 and a 52-week high of C$29.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 231.37, a current ratio of 232.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.3975144 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$707,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,447,410.40. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total transaction of C$359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at C$1,454,651.15. Insiders sold a total of 83,803 shares of company stock worth $2,173,423 over the last 90 days.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

