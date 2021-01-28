Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 91.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $402.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.46. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 43,279 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

