Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to post $9.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.84 billion. Magna International posted sales of $9.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $31.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.72 billion to $32.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $38.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.69 billion to $39.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.50 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,475,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,617,000 after buying an additional 4,867,003 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,817,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,600,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,212,000 after buying an additional 84,338 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 983,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,632,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $77.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

