Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to announce sales of $9.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.08 billion and the lowest is $9.84 billion. Magna International posted sales of $9.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $31.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.72 billion to $32.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $38.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.69 billion to $39.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.28.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $69.80 on Thursday. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.59. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Magna International by 207.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

