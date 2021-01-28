Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stake Decreased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.20% of Main Street Capital worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 197,298 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 474,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 354,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,667. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.59 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.