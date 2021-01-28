Mainframe 24 Hour Volume Hits $143.82 Million (MFT)

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded up 43.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Mainframe has a market cap of $66.55 million and $143.82 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mainframe token can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mainframe has traded 84.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00070942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.36 or 0.00898124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00053827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.96 or 0.04282067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Mainframe Profile

Mainframe is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mainframe is mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official message board is blog.mainframe.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Mainframe is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Mainframe network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Mainframe platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

