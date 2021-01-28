Maker Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $169.25 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $1,387.97 or 0.04202167 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $1.38 billion and $169.25 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00068126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.00898299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00034073 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

