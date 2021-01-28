MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 13,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 147,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,833. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MamaMancini’s has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.43.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 102.42% and a net margin of 6.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that MamaMancini’s will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

