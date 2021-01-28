Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $126.44

Shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $126.44 and traded as high as $153.50. Man Group plc (EMG.L) shares last traded at $147.30, with a volume of 4,484,298 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Man Group plc (EMG.L) from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 148.20 ($1.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 142.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.44.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

