Manna Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Manna has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manna has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,603.03 or 0.96179857 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,949,338 coins and its circulating supply is 745,465,908 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

