Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price traded up 12.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $19.90. 38,683,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 54,753,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,082,455 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 126,691 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

