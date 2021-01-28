Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 1,324.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS MRRTY remained flat at $$2.50 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,219. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. Marfrig Global Foods has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Separately, Santander downgraded Marfrig Global Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sauces, and desserts.

