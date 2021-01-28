MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Down 11.3%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s stock price dropped 11.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.93 and last traded at $43.07. Approximately 1,260,996 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 553,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.58.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $952.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $890,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,183 shares of company stock worth $3,949,932 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MarineMax by 27.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MarineMax by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $100,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

