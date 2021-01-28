Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.63

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $114.63 and traded as high as $148.60. Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) shares last traded at $148.00, with a volume of 9,156,531 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 137.47 ($1.80).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.63. The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24.

In other news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total value of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) Company Profile (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

