Marscoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $702.00 (MARS)

Marscoin (CURRENCY:MARS) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Marscoin has traded up 22% against the US dollar. Marscoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $702.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Marscoin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008210 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00024728 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 53.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Marscoin Coin Profile

Marscoin (MARS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 28,279,074 coins. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million “

Buying and Selling Marscoin

Marscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.