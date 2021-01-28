Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 3.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $65,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $109.10. 34,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,487. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.22. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

