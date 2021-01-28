Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

NYSE MMC traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,804. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

