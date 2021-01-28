Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.85

Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.85 and traded as high as $79.16. Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) shares last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 2,427,922 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £479.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

