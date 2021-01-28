Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In related news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,315 shares of company stock worth $4,351,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

