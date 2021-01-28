Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) (LON:MVI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.27 Per Share

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) (LON:MVI) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L)’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MVI traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 107.50 ($1.40). 38,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.17 million and a PE ratio of -3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.76. Marwyn Value Investors Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 119.75 ($1.56).

Get Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Rioda acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £10,700 ($13,979.62).

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.