Massnet Reaches Market Cap of $80.65 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Massnet has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Massnet has a market capitalization of $80.65 million and $12.88 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00071013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.96 or 0.00895788 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00054413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.05 or 0.04315109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018035 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014689 BTC.

Massnet Profile

Massnet (MASS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 88,475,880 coins. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official website is massnet.org

Massnet Coin Trading

Massnet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

