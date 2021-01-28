Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 515,952 shares of company stock valued at $164,523,030. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.06.

Shares of MA stock opened at $315.49 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $314.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.45 and a 200-day moving average of $331.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.