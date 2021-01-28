Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $10.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $326.02. The company had a trading volume of 201,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,983. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $325.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.06.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,952 shares of company stock worth $164,523,030 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

