Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s previous close.

MTCH has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of -199.32, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.78 and a 200-day moving average of $124.14. Match Group has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $159.85.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

