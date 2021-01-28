Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Up 7.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) rose 7.6% during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Match Group traded as high as $146.79 and last traded at $141.52. Approximately 3,646,545 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,413,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.55.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.15.
In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,248.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.12, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.14.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
