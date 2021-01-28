Matic Network (MATIC) Price Reaches $0.0410 on Exchanges

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Matic Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Matic Network has a market capitalization of $200.08 million and $85.54 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Matic Network has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00072082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.90 or 0.00906628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.57 or 0.04329421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014634 BTC.

About Matic Network

Matic Network (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,877,830,774 coins. The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network . Matic Network's official website is matic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

