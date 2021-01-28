Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys 23,894 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 294.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 105,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 79,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.07. 6,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,774. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

