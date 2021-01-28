Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys 3,845 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.5% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.25. 15,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,571. The firm has a market cap of $215.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.