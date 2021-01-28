Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.04. 1,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,906. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.80.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

