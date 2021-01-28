Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned 1.96% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,171,000 after buying an additional 81,756 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 452,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after buying an additional 30,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after buying an additional 65,323 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 165,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST remained flat at $$40.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 52,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,624. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

