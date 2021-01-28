Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,568 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.11. 2,189,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,962. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01.

