Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 24,575 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,575 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NEAR remained flat at $$50.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,198,800 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13.

