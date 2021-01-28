Max Property Group Market Capitalization Reaches $912,082.12 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Max Property Group has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $912,082.12 and $1,730.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007647 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000273 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000185 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000044 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Max Property Group is building a decentralized platform for everything to do with a property, from property financing (funds, bonds, loan notes, REIT’s, etc.) to property maintenance, but also property rentals and sales. Essentially Max Property Group aims to be the de-facto property portal in the world. The platform is being developed by industry professionals as a tool to improve services to their existing and future clients, having identified weaknesses in their own market. By using Ardor's blockchain technology, they plan to modernize one of the most established yet antiquated industries in the world. Max Property Group is an international platform (already in 15+ languages) on which regulatory documentation for property funding will be standardized and controlled tokenized assets are placed on the blockchain alongside property sales, rentals, and management. Users can register property transactions on the blockchain, leveraging the ledger’s characteristics of immutability and transparency that is much required in the real state market. It enables users to sell or buy a property without a middleman and for low fees. How does the project plan to add value to the ecosystem: The Max Property Group platform will be regulated, which ensures that the controlled tokenized assets will also be regulated.Max Property Group will be an all-encompassing platform for property where you can literally rent, buy and sell a property, but also record all property management actions (repairs, etc.) and make investments in regulated property funds.Max Property Group will add standardized legal documentation for property funds, so people interested in setting up property funds can do so in days, rather than months, and for a fraction of what it costs now.Investors can look through standardized documents, thus saving them a tremendous amount of time and as Max Property Group will be providing an umbrella license, the funds will all abide by the appropriate regulations. The investors will also be able to invest from as little as €1.Max Property Group is underwritten by a portfolio of property assets generating an income and ensuring the future development and maintenance of the platform.”

Max Property Group Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

