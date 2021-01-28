Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

MXIM opened at $87.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

