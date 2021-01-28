McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) is Dearborn Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 104.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,833 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 2.0% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.17% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $44,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.44. The company had a trading volume of 29,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,903. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

