McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.91-2.96 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.91-2.96 EPS.

NYSE:MKC traded down $3.05 on Thursday, reaching $91.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,643. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

