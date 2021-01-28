McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.91-2.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-9% yr/yr to ~$5.99-6.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.91 billion.McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.91-2.96 EPS.

Shares of MKC opened at $94.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.85.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

