McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,493,000 after purchasing an additional 385,538 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,184,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,194,000 after purchasing an additional 594,773 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 987,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,439 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 628,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,981,000 after purchasing an additional 122,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 602,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.29. 25,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,903. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

