McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,068 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.12% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $30,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,903. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

