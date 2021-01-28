McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.77. 104,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.81. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

