McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Cut by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 36,152 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.12. 183,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,762. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.81. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

