McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $206.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,270,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,356. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.28 and its 200-day moving average is $212.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

